Court Adjourns LNG Reference Till July 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 07:15 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till July 19, in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till July 19, in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence lawyer continued his cross examination with prosecution witness Naseer Bashir.

