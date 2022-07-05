Court adjourns LNG reference till July 19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till July 19, in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence lawyer continued his cross examination with prosecution witness Naseer Bashir.