Court adjourns LNG reference till Mar 31

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till March 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till March 31.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court marked the attendances of accused including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and permitted him to leave the court.

The court adjourned the hearing without further proceeding due to the engagements of lawyers in other courts. The defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah would conduct cross examination with the prosecution witness on next date of hearing.