Court Adjourns LNG Reference Till September 23

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:07 PM

Court adjourns LNG reference till September 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till September 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till September 23.

The defence lawyer continued cross examination with witness Rizwan Mehdi during this day hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court marked the attendance of accused Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and Aamir Naseem, and also granted one day exemption from hearing to ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his lawyer's request.

After the cross examination of witness, the court adjourned hearing of the reference till next date. Meanwhile, the NAB also submitted a report regarding implementation of notices to two foreign accused in the same reference at this the court instructed the investigation officer Zubair Malik to record his statement on next hearing.

