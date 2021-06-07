UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Lok Virsa Reference Till June 30

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:08 PM

Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till June 30

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 30, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 30, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-III Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the above accused.

The defence lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till next date of hearing as the lawyers were observing strike.

It was alleged in the reference that the accused cause a loss worth Rs 30.1 million to national exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Lawyers June Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE government launches 1st batch of The &quot;Moo ..

9 minutes ago

Sale of Mona Lisa replica set to raise up to 300,0 ..

2 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court to view legal points in lawye ..

5 seconds ago

Food Minster directs special campaign against over ..

7 seconds ago

AJK President concerned over fresh build up of occ ..

22 minutes ago

PDM disintegrated after separation of PPP, ANP; sa ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.