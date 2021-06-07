Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till June 30

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 30, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 30, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-III Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the above accused.

The defence lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till next date of hearing as the lawyers were observing strike.

It was alleged in the reference that the accused cause a loss worth Rs 30.1 million to national exchequer.