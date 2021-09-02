UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Lok Virsa Reference Till Sep 17

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 17, on Lok Virsa reference against PPP's Senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without further hearing due to the absence of defence lawyer in the case.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and witness Khalid Suleman appeared before the court.

The reference had alleged irregularities worth Rs30 millions in the funds of Lok Virsa.

