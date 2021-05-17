UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Maryam's Petition Against Nawaz's Property Confiscation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:18 PM

The Accountability Court-III (AC-III) of Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of the petition of Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz challenging confiscation of the property of his father Nawaz Sharif in the 'Toshakhana' reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court-III (AC-III) of Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of the petition of Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz challenging confiscation of the property of his father Nawaz Sharif in the 'Toshakhana' reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the petition filed Maryam Nawaz.

NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola requested the court to dismiss the petition. However, Maryam's counsel Qazi Misbah pleaded that they wanted to file evidence related to the property and prayed the court to adjourn the hearing.

The NAB prosecutor said the evidence could be submitted only if the petition was admitted for hearing. The court was yet to decide the maintainability of the petition, he added.

Qazi Misbah prayed the court to grant time for arguments on the case. At this, the court adjourned the case till June 2.

It may be mentioned that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case and then court had also ordered to confiscate his property in Pakistan.

