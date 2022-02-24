Court adjourns mega money laundering reference hearing till Mar 31

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 31, in mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The hearing of the cases was adjourned without further proceeding as the matter was pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till March 14, in reference against former director general Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir and others.

During hearing, the NAB submitted its comments against the acquittal pleas of former administrator KMC Rauf Akhter and Najamuzama.

The bureau opposed the acquittal plea and said that their were solid proofs against the accused.

The other accused including Muftaz Haider and Amjad Ali also filed the acquittal pleas in the same reference. It may be mentioned here that accused Manzoor Qadir had been declared absconder due to continuous absence.