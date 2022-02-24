UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Mega Money Laundering Reference Hearing Till Mar 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Court adjourns mega money laundering reference hearing till Mar 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 31, in mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The hearing of the cases was adjourned without further proceeding as the matter was pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till March 14, in reference against former director general Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir and others.

During hearing, the NAB submitted its comments against the acquittal pleas of former administrator KMC Rauf Akhter and Najamuzama.

The bureau opposed the acquittal plea and said that their were solid proofs against the accused.

The other accused including Muftaz Haider and Amjad Ali also filed the acquittal pleas in the same reference. It may be mentioned here that accused Manzoor Qadir had been declared absconder due to continuous absence.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Same Amjad Ali Money March May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

14 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>