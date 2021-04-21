UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns NAB Pleas For Approval To Close Inquiries Against Chaudhry Brothers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:27 AM

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of three applications filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking approval to close inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain , Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly and others, till April 26

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the applications.

A NAB prosecutor argued before the court that the bureau had decided to close the inquiries against Chaudhry brothers on charges of illegal appointments and assets beyond the means. He submitted that NAB executive board had also given the approval for their closure.

He pleaded with the court to grant approval for the same.

The court, after hearing initial argument, adjourned further hearing till April 26 and sought further arguments on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had already told the Lahore High Court that it had decided to close all the inquiries against Chaudhry brothers, who had approached against the inquiries.

The bureau had launched investigations against Chaudhry brothers on charges of illegal appointments and assets beyond means in 2000.

