Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Saturday adjourned hearing of applications filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking approval to close inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly and others, till May 3.

The court sought further arguments from NAB prosecutor on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the applications.

The Bureau had approached the court for approval to close inquiries, stating that it had decided to close the inquiries against Chaudhry brothers on charges of illegal appointments and assets beyond the means.

The NAB submitted that its executive board had also given the approval for their closure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had already told the Lahore High Court that it decided to close all the inquiries against Chaudhry brothers, who had approached the court against the inquiries.

The bureau launched investigations against Chaudhry brothers on charges of illegal appointments and assets beyond means in 2000.