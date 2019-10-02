Court adjourns narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah till Oct 9

(@FahadShabbir)

A special court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till October 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A special court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till October 9.

Duty Judge Khalid Bashir conducted the case proceedings,wherein, Rana Sanaullah was produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

At the outset of proceedings, the court questioned that why Punjab Safe Cities Authority's (PSCA) record was not presented, adding that it had ordered for preservation of CCTV footage of Rana Sanaullah's arrest on the previous hearing.

The court directed for producing the record by 12.00 noon and summoned PSCA managing director as well, while adjourning the proceedings for a short time.

Later, PSCA chief operating officer appeared before the court and submitted that the record was checked and it was found that 16-hour CCTV footage was available. He submitted that identification numbers of vehicles were not provided.

If ordered then a report would be submitted after the analysis in this regard, he added. He further assured that all the CCTV footage had been preserved in compliance of the court orders.

At this, Rana Sanaullah's counsel sought permission from the court to visit the PSCA for examining the footage.

Subsequently, the court, allowing the request, directed the counsel and ANF prosecutor for visiting the PSCA headquarters for the purpose.

The court adjourned further hearing till October 9 while extending judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ANF had already filed challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah and others. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroine and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

Besides Rana Sanaullah, other suspects including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were also nominated in the case. However, the court had granted post-arrest bail to the co-accused in the case.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki,while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilograms heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas,the operation was conducted on a tip-off.