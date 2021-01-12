UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Naroval Sport City Reference Till Jan 27

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 27, on Naroval sports City reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing in the Narowal Sports City reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleging Ahsan Iqbal for misusing its powers to spend federation's funds in provincial project. Former Federal minister and PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi submitted his power of attorney in the court on behalf of Ahsan Iqbal and requested for adjournment of the hearing and said that time should be given for the preparation of the case.

At this, the court granted the request of Ahsan Iqbal's lawyer and adjourned hearing on the reference till January 27.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court-I adjourned hearing on NAB reference pertaining to illegal recruitment in PIA against former aviation consultant and PMLN's leader Sardar Mehtab and others. The hearing was adjourned without proceedings as the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir was was on leave. The hearing was adjourned till February 8.

More Stories From Pakistan

