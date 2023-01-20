(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till January 25, on the acquittal plea of co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir continued hearing arguments of the defence lawyer on the acquittal plea. The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to Syed Murad Ali Shah on the request of his lawyer.

During the hearing, the counsel for the co-accused Khursheed Jamali and Sultan Farooqi gave arguments against the acquittal plea of their clients.

Counsel for accused Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed said that the Nooriabad project was introduced with public-private partnership.

He said PPRA rules were followed in the award of the project.

The NAB had not leveled allegations on any public office holder for receiving a financial benefit, he said, adding that the case didn't fall in the jurisdiction of NAB when there was approval of the cabinet in the project.

The counsels for the accused Sohail Rajput, Agha Wasif Abbas, Shahnawaz Farhan and Nisar Ahmed Sheikh also completed their arguments against the reference. After this, further hearing of the case was adjourned.