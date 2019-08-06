UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns NPF Allotment Scandal Case Hearing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to irregularities in National Police Foundation (NPF) plots allocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to irregularities in National Police Foundation (NPF) plots allocation.

The court in the previous hearing had strictly directed the NPF administration for production of complete record before the court.

The court also expressed reservations over non-compliance of the court orders for clearing allotments dues of National Police Foundation (NPF) housing scheme against which the court ordered to cancel the defaulter's allotments without any delay.

It was revealed before the notices sent to defaulters were returned on one pretext or the other including non-availability of allottees or their subsequent purchasers at the time of serving of notice, moving out of addresses available in NPF's record.

The NPF had already submitted their report that efforts were underway for tracing out addresses of allottees or their subsequent purchasers.

