Court Adjourns NPF Allotment Scandal Case Hearing Without Proceeding

Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:24 PM

Court adjourns NPF allotment scandal case hearing without proceeding

An Additional District and Sessions Court Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to irregularities in National Police Foundation (NPF) plots allocation without any proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : An Additional District and Sessions Court Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to irregularities in National Police Foundation (NPF) plots allocation without any proceedings.

The court resumed the hearing whereas the NPF officials sought adjournment by disclosing that complete record which the court summoned was not present with them.

The court in the previous hearing had strictly directed the NPF administration for production of complete record before the court.

It was revealed before the court that notices sent to defaulters were returned on one pretext or the other including non-availability of allottees or their subsequent purchasers at the time of serving of notice, moving out of addresses available in NPF's record.

The NPF had already submitted their report that efforts were underway for tracing out addresses of allottees or their subsequent purchasers.

The court directed to produce complete record in the next date and adjourned the hearing.

