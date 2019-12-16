UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns NPF Allotment Scandal Case Hearing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing till January 6 of a case pertaining to irregularities in National Police Foundation (NPF) plots allocation due to the strike of the lawyers.

The court in the previous hearing had strictly directed the NPF administration for production of complete record before the court.

The court also expressed reservations over non-compliance of the court orders for clearing allotment dues of National Police Foundation (NPF) housing scheme against which the court ordered to cancel the defaulter's allotments without any delay.

The NPF had submitted their report that efforts were underway for tracing out addresses of allottees or their subsequent purchasers.

The court directed to submit fresh report in the matter till next date and adjourned the hearing.

