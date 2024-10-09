Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Oct 23

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until October 23.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, during which the accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, was produced after being brought from jail. The other accused, who were out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.

A counsel on behalf of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was ill and doctors had advised him to rest. He requested the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day.

The court allowed the application but remarked that during every hearing, someone from the accused remains absent to avoid indictment.

It further noted that this practice was not acceptable and added that it was the last opportunity being granted to Parvez Elahi. All accused must be present on the next date of hearing, it added.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.