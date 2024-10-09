Court Adjourns PA Illegal Recruitment Case Till Oct 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until October 23.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, during which the accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, was produced after being brought from jail. The other accused, who were out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.
A counsel on behalf of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was ill and doctors had advised him to rest. He requested the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day.
The court allowed the application but remarked that during every hearing, someone from the accused remains absent to avoid indictment.
It further noted that this practice was not acceptable and added that it was the last opportunity being granted to Parvez Elahi. All accused must be present on the next date of hearing, it added.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCBA issues final list of candidates2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob; successful operation in Mir Ali2 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest violation of KP Assembly rules2 minutes ago
-
IHC summons CDA official over sealing KP House2 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends senior civil judge2 minutes ago
-
NADRA Launches Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Inception Plan2 minutes ago
-
KP gears up for LG by-elections on Oct 202 minutes ago
-
World Mental Health Day would be held tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Annual int'l livestock, fisheries expo held12 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to assess damages to KP House: CM KP12 minutes ago
-
Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob22 minutes ago
-
Swat gets child-friendly protection unit22 minutes ago