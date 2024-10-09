Open Menu

Court Adjourns PA Illegal Recruitment Case Till Oct 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Oct 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until October 23.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, during which the accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, was produced after being brought from jail. The other accused, who were out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.

A counsel on behalf of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was ill and doctors had advised him to rest. He requested the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day.

The court allowed the application but remarked that during every hearing, someone from the accused remains absent to avoid indictment.

It further noted that this practice was not acceptable and added that it was the last opportunity being granted to Parvez Elahi. All accused must be present on the next date of hearing, it added.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Jail October All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

33 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

3 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

4 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

5 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

5 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

6 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

6 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan