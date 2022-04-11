UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Paragon City Reference Hearing Till April 27

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till April 27

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till April 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till April 27.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for Kh Saad Rafique submitted an application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day due to his engagements in Islamabad in connection with the National Assembly session.

The court allowed the application. The court also recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses - Saleem Akhtar, Muhammad Younas and Muhammad Ejaz - during the proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Assembly April From Court

Recent Stories

Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Asse ..

Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Assembly

1 minute ago
 Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

1 minute ago
 Macron Gains 27.84% in 1st Round of Presidential B ..

Macron Gains 27.84% in 1st Round of Presidential Bid After 100% of Votes Counted ..

1 minute ago
 CM Sardar Usman Bazdar condoles over loss of lives ..

CM Sardar Usman Bazdar condoles over loss of lives

1 minute ago
 Seven kidnappers arrested in muzaffargarh

Seven kidnappers arrested in muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 Voting for PM's election starts in NA

Voting for PM's election starts in NA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.