Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till Nov 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khwaja Salman Rafique, till November 17.

The court summoned the NAB prosecution witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel, on behalf of Khwaja Saad Rafique, submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance for one day. He submitted that the minister could not appear as he was leaving for China on an official visit with the prime minister.

The counsel requested the court to exempt his client for one day.

At this, the court allowed the exemption application and adjourned further proceedings till November 17. The court directed the NAB prosecution to present witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The court also extended the interim bail of accused - Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali - till November 17.

Talking to the media, Kh Salman Rafique said that the elections would be held on their scheduled time and assemblies must complete their tenure. He criticised the timing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march, saying that it was proving fatal for the country's economy.