UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Paragon City Reference Hearing Till Nov 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till Nov 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khwaja Salman Rafique, till November 17.

The court summoned the NAB prosecution witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel, on behalf of Khwaja Saad Rafique, submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance for one day. He submitted that the minister could not appear as he was leaving for China on an official visit with the prime minister.

The counsel requested the court to exempt his client for one day.

At this, the court allowed the exemption application and adjourned further proceedings till November 17. The court directed the NAB prosecution to present witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The court also extended the interim bail of accused - Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali - till November 17.

Talking to the media, Kh Salman Rafique said that the elections would be held on their scheduled time and assemblies must complete their tenure. He criticised the timing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march, saying that it was proving fatal for the country's economy.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau China Long March Visit November Media From Court

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

52 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

1 hour ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.