Court adjourns Paragon City reference till Feb 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference till February 11, issued notices to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique on an application by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for seeking land record of the society.

Jail staff produced Khawaja brothers on expiry of their judicial remand before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan.

The investigation officer submitted that he visited approver Qaisar Amin Butt and he was ill and submitted a report about his health.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and returned the report. The court directed him to ensure approver's presence on the next date of hearing.

NAB prosecutor submitted an application and requested the court to seek land record of the society from Aziz Bhatti Town administration.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to Khawaja brothers on NAB application, sought their response and adjourned further hearing of the reference till February 11.

It is pertinent to mention hear that strict security measures were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

Besides Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were also nominated in the reference.

The reference stated that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million and Rs39 million, respectively from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it stated.

Khawaja brothers were arrested on December 11, 2018 by the Bureau. A Lahore High Court bench dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers on June 18, 2018.