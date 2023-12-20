Court adjourns Park Lane reference till Jan 9

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday sought arguments on the jurisdiction in Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday sought arguments on the jurisdiction in Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz and NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that the reference couldn’t be heard by this court as it was beyond its jurisdiction.

He said that the case pertained to the loan received by Park Lane company from bank, so it should be heard by a banking court.

The court sought arguments from respondents and adjourned the case till January 9.