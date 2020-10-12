An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till October 27, on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in references pertaining to Reshman and Gulf rental powers projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till October 27, on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in references pertaining to Reshman and Gulf rental powers projects.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on acquittal pleas of PPP's stalwart Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in above references moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed opposed the acquittal pleas of the accused and adopted the stance that the former prime minister had filed the cases under amendments in NAB Ordinance.

He said that an identical case was pending before the IHC and prayed the court to postpone arguments on it till the judgment.

Ashraf's lawyer Arshad Tabraiz adopted the stance that his client had not taken any kind of kickbacks in the projects. The former prime minister couldn't be indicted in this case in accordance of the law, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.