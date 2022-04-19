UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea Till May 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Court adjourns Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal plea till May 24

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power references.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal plea of Pervaiz Ashraf in references pertaining Reshman and Gulf rental power projects.

Pervaiz Ashraf's lawyer Arshad Tabraiz concluded his arguments in the acquittal plea while the other lawyers couldn't complete their debate due to absence. At this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister had challenged the references under NAB amendment ordinance.

