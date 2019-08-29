Court adjourns PIA recruitment case till Sep 23

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till September 23, on a reference pertaining to illegal recruitment in Pakistan International Airline (PIA) against PML-N's leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others

Duty Judge of Accountability Court (AC) Shahrukh Arjamand heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accused persons including Mehtab Abbasi, former secretary aviation Irfan Elahi, ex-CEO PIA Musharraf Rasool, Tariq Pasha and Raheel Ahmed also appeared before the court.

The hearing was adjourned due to leave of AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir. Reference copies would be provided to the accused persons on next hearing and then a date would be fixed for indictment of the accused.