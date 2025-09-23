Open Menu

Court Adjourns Protest, Riots Cases Against PTI Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Court adjourns protest, riots cases against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the cases registered against PTI leaders and workers in protests and riots cases, and issued arrest warrants against some accused over continuous absence.

The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra adjourned heard the cases wherein the accused appeared before the court. The court issued summons notices to the absent accused while also issuing arrest warrants for some accused for their continued absence.

PTI leaders Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayyum and others appeared in the court during the hearing.

The court adjourned the cases of Kohsar, Ramna, Noon and Tarnol police stations till September 29.

The hearing of case numbers 154 and 155 of Ramna police station was adjourned till October 3, while the hearing of case number 1195 of Karachi Company police station was adjourned till October 23. These cases against PTI workers were registered on November 26, October 4 and during the Faizabad protests, in which anti-terrorism provisions have been included.

