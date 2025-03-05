Open Menu

Court Adjourns PTI Bail Hearing, Seeks Prosecution Arguments

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned a bail hearing for 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, directing prosecutors to present arguments on next hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Zia heard the bail petitions and issued notices to the prosecution, seeking detailed arguments.

Lawyers representing the PTI workers, including Babar Awan, Sardar Masroof, and Murtaza Tori, appeared in court. They argued for their clients’ release, citing procedural concerns. However, the prosecution sought more time to counter the defense’s claims.

Earlier, Civil Judge Ahmed Shahzad Gondal had rejected the bail requests, prompting the workers to approach the sessions court. The case against the PTI members registered at Ramna Police Station.

