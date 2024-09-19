Open Menu

Court Adjourns PTI Chief's Bail Cases Till Oct 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Court adjourns PTI chief's bail cases till Oct 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail applications of the PTI founder in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case related to the Toshakhana fake invoices, protests, and vandalism.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka heard the pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Bushra Bibi.

Petitioners lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary informed the court that he had presented partial arguments and would give detailed arguments if the PTI founder were produced before the court.

The court remarked that arrangements were in place for the PTI founder’s appearance through video link.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 3.

Six cases against the PTI founder were registered at the Tarnol, Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations, while a case of Toshakhana fake receipts was lodged by the Kohsar Police Station against Bushra Bibi.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Company Wife October Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

2 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

8 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

9 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

9 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan