ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail applications of the PTI founder in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case related to the Toshakhana fake invoices, protests, and vandalism.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka heard the pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Bushra Bibi.

Petitioners lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary informed the court that he had presented partial arguments and would give detailed arguments if the PTI founder were produced before the court.

The court remarked that arrangements were in place for the PTI founder’s appearance through video link.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 3.

Six cases against the PTI founder were registered at the Tarnol, Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations, while a case of Toshakhana fake receipts was lodged by the Kohsar Police Station against Bushra Bibi.