Court Adjourns PTI Chief's Bail Cases Till Oct 3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail applications of the PTI founder in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case related to the Toshakhana fake invoices, protests, and vandalism.
Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka heard the pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Bushra Bibi.
Petitioners lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary informed the court that he had presented partial arguments and would give detailed arguments if the PTI founder were produced before the court.
The court remarked that arrangements were in place for the PTI founder’s appearance through video link.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 3.
Six cases against the PTI founder were registered at the Tarnol, Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations, while a case of Toshakhana fake receipts was lodged by the Kohsar Police Station against Bushra Bibi.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ETPB revises rent rates of properties in accordance with SC decision: Secretary34 seconds ago
-
Emergency meeting of AJK SCBA on Sept. 2038 seconds ago
-
Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be held on Sept 2210 minutes ago
-
PMYP to organize "Cycle For Life" rally on Friday10 minutes ago
-
IHC issues order in PTI founder, Bushra bail plea in Toshakhana II case10 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary for resolving complaints regarding use of GSMC development funds10 minutes ago
-
Govt aims for broaded consensus on constitutional amendments: Kayani10 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad Visits Canteen at Central Police Office11 minutes ago
-
Court extend interim bail of Alia Hamza11 minutes ago
-
SP visits PIMS to inquire after officers undergoing treatment11 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notices on Rauf Hassan's plea11 minutes ago
-
Woman accused gets death penalty in blasphemy case20 minutes ago