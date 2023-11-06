(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday adjourned three different cases of protest and vandalism against Chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi without proceedings until November 14 due to the absence of ATC's prosecutor.

ATC Judge Abul Hasanat heard three different bail pleas of PTI's Chief and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

PTI lawyers, Khalid Yusuf, Sardar Ghazal, and Mirza Asim appeared in court, while the ATC prosecutor did not appear as he was on leave.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until November 14.

It may be mentioned that the Chairman PTI's three bail applications were reinstated by the Islamabad High Court and directed the ATC to re-hear the applications.