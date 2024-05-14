Court adjourns PTI founder, Bushra bibi Nikkah case

The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Tuesday heard appeals in the Nikkah 'Iddat' case filed against founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Tuesday heard appeals in the Nikkah 'Iddat' case filed against founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

The session Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the appeals filed by the founder of PTI, and his spouse.

Khawar Maneka's Advocate Rizwan Abbasi and prosecutor Adnan Ali appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Kanwal Shauzeb and Faisal Javed were also present in the court.

PTI founder's Advocate Salman Akram Raja and Naeem Panjotha also attended the court hearing.

During the proceeding, both the lawyers presented their arguments before the court.

After hearing the arguments, Session Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand said that the court would close at 2:30 pm and the lawyers should complete their arguments in time. However, upon demanding more time for arguments by Advocate Abbasi, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, PTI's Advocate Salman Akram Raja requested the court to allow him 20 minutes during the next hearing to present his arguments.