Court Adjourns PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Nikkah Case
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Tuesday heard appeals in the Nikkah 'Iddat' case filed against founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Tuesday heard appeals in the Nikkah 'Iddat' case filed against founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi.
The session Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the appeals filed by the founder of PTI, and his spouse.
Khawar Maneka's Advocate Rizwan Abbasi and prosecutor Adnan Ali appeared before the court.
Meanwhile, PTI leaders Kanwal Shauzeb and Faisal Javed were also present in the court.
PTI founder's Advocate Salman Akram Raja and Naeem Panjotha also attended the court hearing.
During the proceeding, both the lawyers presented their arguments before the court.
After hearing the arguments, Session Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand said that the court would close at 2:30 pm and the lawyers should complete their arguments in time. However, upon demanding more time for arguments by Advocate Abbasi, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday).
Meanwhile, PTI's Advocate Salman Akram Raja requested the court to allow him 20 minutes during the next hearing to present his arguments.
Recent Stories
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases30 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar35 minutes ago
-
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe35 minutes ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries41 minutes ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP42 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen42 minutes ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference33 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers53 minutes ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui33 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors33 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..52 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder52 minutes ago