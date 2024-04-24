Court Adjourns PTI Founder's Marriage Case Till April 30
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
A local court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 30, on an appeal against the conviction of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the marriage case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A local court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 30, on an appeal against the conviction of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the marriage case.
District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the appeals of two accused against the decision of trial court.
Complainant Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi read out the statement of his client before the court and said that
the two had been proved guilty. He said that the previous complaint was withdrawn before the charges were framed.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident6 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation11 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint7 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar11 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health6 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle6 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized6 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in Girls college6 minutes ago
-
Rs.795.1m fine imposed on 7553 power pilferers in 228 days6 minutes ago