Court Adjourns PTI Founder's Marriage Case Till April 30

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A local court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 30, on an appeal against the conviction of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the marriage case.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the appeals of two accused against the decision of trial court.

Complainant Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi read out the statement of his client before the court and said that

the two had been proved guilty. He said that the previous complaint was withdrawn before the charges were framed.

