The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case till July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case till July 8.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who is hearing the case, emphasized the need to conclude the arguments by July 12.

PTI founder's lawyer Salman Akram Raja, in his arguments, claimed that witness statements, including those of Khawar Maneka and Latif, were false.

He referred to a video clip of Khawar Maneka in which the latter stated his ex-wife as a pious woman.

While concluding his arguments, Salman Raja informed the court that Bushra Bibi's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar would present counter-arguments.

Salman Safdar requested the court for some time to complete his arguments.

The court then adjourned the hearing till July 8.