Court Adjourns Punjab Assembly Recruitment Case Till Nov 13
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until November 13
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until November 13.
The proceedings were conducted by Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, with the accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, being produced from jail. Other accused individuals, who are out on bail, also appeared to mark their attendance.
During the hearing, a counsel for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption request, citing his client’s illness and the need for rest as advised by doctors.
The court granted a one-day exemption but expressed concern over repeated absences by the accused, noting that such actions were delaying the indictment process.
The court warned that all accused must be present at the next hearing, emphasizing that continued absence was hindering progress in the case.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of illegal appointments and accepting bribes in exchange for influencing recruitment processes during his tenure as chief minister. The ACE alleged that qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of those who had not even taken the exams.
