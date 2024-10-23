Open Menu

Court Adjourns Punjab Assembly Recruitment Case Till Nov 13

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Court adjourns Punjab Assembly recruitment case till Nov 13

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until November 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until November 13.

The proceedings were conducted by Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, with the accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, being produced from jail. Other accused individuals, who are out on bail, also appeared to mark their attendance.

During the hearing, a counsel for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption request, citing his client’s illness and the need for rest as advised by doctors.

The court granted a one-day exemption but expressed concern over repeated absences by the accused, noting that such actions were delaying the indictment process.

The court warned that all accused must be present at the next hearing, emphasizing that continued absence was hindering progress in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of illegal appointments and accepting bribes in exchange for influencing recruitment processes during his tenure as chief minister. The ACE alleged that qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of those who had not even taken the exams.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Exchange Punjab Jail Progress November All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

11 minutes ago
 Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

11 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

16 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

16 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

16 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

22 minutes ago
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

22 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

22 minutes ago
 RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

22 minutes ago
 Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP i ..

Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN

9 minutes ago
 UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths ..

UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan