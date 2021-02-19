Court adjourns Qaim Khani case till March 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till March 15, on a petition seeking interim disposal of the substances recovered from the house of Liaqat Qaim Khani.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by Shahrukh Jamal and others in fake accounts scam.

The court adjourned hearing without further proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.