Court Adjourns Qaim Khani Case Till March 15
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till March 15, on a petition seeking interim disposal of the substances recovered from the house of Liaqat Qaim Khani.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by Shahrukh Jamal and others in fake accounts scam.
The court adjourned hearing without further proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.