UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Railways Land Allotment Reference Till March 30

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court adjourns railways land allotment reference till March 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arguments on acquittal plea of a co-accused in illegal allotment of railways land reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by NAB against Lt.

Gen (R) Saeed u Zaman Zafar, Lt. Gen (R) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others.

During hearing, the NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed submitted comments in Javed Ashraf's acquittal plea and prayed the court to grant time for arguments in acquittal plea of accused Waseem Aslam. The hearing was adjourned till March 30, due to lawyers' strike.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Lawyers March Court

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

14 seconds ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

15 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

20 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

20 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.