Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills, assets cases till April 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz till April 23.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings in both the cases. The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

Hamza Shahbaz is likely to be indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on next hearing going to be held on April 23.

Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accused in the case.

As per reference, NAB had accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of drain.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, the NAB again failed to submit reference of the investigation in assets case against Hamza.

The court directed the NAB to submit reference as soon as possible while adjourningfurther hearing till April 23.