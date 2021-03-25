UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Hearing Till Apr 8

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till April 8.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif during the proceedings, whereas Hamza Shehbaz also appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court was requested to adjourn the proceedings due to engagements of counsel for Shehbaz Sharif before another court.

However, the court observed that it would record the statement of prosecution witness whereas cross-examination would be held in the presence of the defence counsel.

Subsequently, the court recorded statement of prosecution witness, Chief Engineer Nespak Muhammad Ayub, and adjourned further proceedings till April 8.

The court directed the defence counsel for ensuring his presence on the next date of hearing.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz allegedly approved an Rs210 million for the construction of a drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

