Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing till April 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till April 2.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for Shehbaz Sharif submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day as he was busy in Islamabad.

Advocate Rao Aurangzaib advanced arguments on acquittal applications of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif and adjourned further hearing till April 2.

The court sought more arguments on acquittal applications of Shehbaz and Hamza, on the next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in the case. Shehbaz allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of a drain to benefit the mill. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing case against Shehbaz Sharif and others till April 2.

The court recorded the statement of two witnesses during the proceedings and also allowed the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in these cases.