Court Adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till Oct 1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:18 PM

Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Oct 1

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till October 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till October 1.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the brief proceedings of the case and adjourned the matter after the jail authorities told that Hamza Shehbaz could not be produced due to sickness.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing The court had indicted Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

