Court Adjourns Rana Sanaullah Case Till Aug 9

Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and others till August 9.

Judge Khalid Bashir conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah and other accused were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

Rana Sanaullah's counsel submitted that his client was a cardiac patient and he needed medicines on regular basis. He requested the court to allow his client medicines from home.

At this,the court asked the counsel to file written request for the purpose so that response by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and jail officials could also come on the record.

The counsel further requested the court for medical examination of Rana Sanaullah from Punjab Institute of Cardiology or any other hospital.

However, the court observed that the case would be decided on merit and asked Rana Sana whether his medical examination took place in jail.

Rana Sana submitted that medical examination did take place but expressed dissatisfaction over jail hospital's conditions.

He also submitted that no investigations were conducted from him at police station,whereas the judicial magistrate was told that the investigations had been completed.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing till August 9 while extending judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah and others. The court sought reply from jail superintendent over plea for medical examination of Rana Sanaullah till July 31, besides asking the ANF to submit all documents as per Section 265 of the PPC.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also met Rana Sanaullah in the court premises and inquired after his health.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ANF had already filed interim challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah and others.

It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

Besides Rana Sanaullah, other suspects including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were also nominated in the case.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

