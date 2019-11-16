Court adjourns Rana Sanaullah case till Nov 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah till November 30.

The Special Judge Shakir Hussain conducted the proceedings, wherein Rana Sanaullah was also produced.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had already filed interim challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.