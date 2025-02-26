Court Adjourns Raoof Hasan's Case Over Delayed Charge Sheet
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 10:38 PM
The lower court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan, citing the failure of the investigation officer to submit a charge sheet
Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah upheld the show-cause notice issued to the officer and adjourned the proceedings.
The court maintained its earlier warning to the officer and rescheduled the hearing for March 4.
The case, which accuses Hasan of spreading propaganda against state institutions, has seen repeated delays due to the absence of a formal charge sheet. During the latest hearing, the investigation officer once again failed to present the document, prompting the court to extend the deadline.
