Court Adjourns Reference Against Abbasi Till Mar 12

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Court adjourns reference against Abbasi till Mar 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 12, on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Abdullah didn't appear before the court due to lawyers' strike to this the judge adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceedings.

