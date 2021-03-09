Court adjourns reference against Abbasi till Mar 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 12, on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Abdullah didn't appear before the court due to lawyers' strike to this the judge adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceedings.