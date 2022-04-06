Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 26, on Naroval Sports City Complex reference against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 26, on Naroval sports City Complex reference against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed, witness Izhar Ahmed and accused Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.

The court adjourned further hearing into the reference due to the absence of defence lawyer till the next date.