UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 26, on Naroval Sports City Complex reference against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 26, on Naroval sports City Complex reference against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed, witness Izhar Ahmed and accused Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.

The court adjourned further hearing into the reference due to the absence of defence lawyer till the next date.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal April Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court extends stay order in SECP da ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay order in SECP data leak case

2 minutes ago
 PTI stages rally to support PM Khan

PTI stages rally to support PM Khan

2 minutes ago
 US Building Up Military-Biological Potential - Rus ..

US Building Up Military-Biological Potential - Russian Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Austin Warns Against Making Direc ..

US Defense Chief Austin Warns Against Making Direct Comparisons Between Ukraine, ..

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan fully aware of con ..

Election Commission of Pakistan fully aware of constitutional responsibilities

7 minutes ago
 PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabu ..

PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabul, Sardaryab Rivers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.