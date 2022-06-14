Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till June 30, on Naroval sports City Complex reference against Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Ahsan Iqbal and other co-accused appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, the defence lawyer informed the court that the division bench of Islamabad High Court, hearing the acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal, has been changed. The IHC had fixed the appeal for June 29, before the two-judge bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq.

At this, the court adjourned the case till June 30. The trial court had dismissed the acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal at this he had filed an appeal to IHC against the decision of accountability court. The NAB had alleged the accused for misuse of powers in approval of the project.