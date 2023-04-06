Close
Court Adjourns Reference Against CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Court adjourns reference against CM Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Nooriabad Power project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till April 15.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence lawyer said that the NAB amendment cases were pending with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Supreme Court. He prayed the court to adjourn hearing of the case until the final judgments about the NAB laws.

The accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till May 15.

