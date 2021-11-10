UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Reference Against Dar Till Nov 24

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

Court adjourns reference against Dar till Nov 24

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 24, on acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 24, on acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income.

The defence lawyer continued their arguments before the court during this day hearing.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the acquittal pleas filed by the co-accused. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and co-accused appeared before the court.

The NAB prosecutor objected over the arguments of defence and adopted the stance that the lawyer was mixing the NAB ordinance and acquittal pleas.

The lawyers were just wasting the time of court, he said.

He requested the court to seek arguments on NAB ordinance and acquittal pleas of the accused, together.

The prosecutor said the amendment in ordinance wouldn't affect the reference pertaining to assets beyond sources of income.

The court had complete case record and NAB amendment Ordinance, as well.

The court adjourned hearing till November 24, and sought arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Ishaq Dar November Court

Recent Stories

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Ex ..

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Expo 2020: Minister Higher Educa ..

31 minutes ago
 Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pak ..

Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pakistani artist.

36 minutes ago
 Yusufi Book Corner: Arts Council named a book corn ..

Yusufi Book Corner: Arts Council named a book corner after the biggest Pakistani ..

46 minutes ago
 Three-day food festival from November 12

Three-day food festival from November 12

57 seconds ago
 Supreme Court seeks report in APS tragedy case in ..

Supreme Court seeks report in APS tragedy case in four weeks

58 seconds ago
 SBP completes arrangements for showing Pak-Austral ..

SBP completes arrangements for showing Pak-Australia T20 World Cup SF on country ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.