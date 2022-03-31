UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Reference Against Ex-chairman Ogra

Published March 31, 2022

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of reference against ex-chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq till April 7.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of reference against ex-chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq till April 7.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the absence of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

In the reference, the NAB had alleged the accused for embezzling Rs52 billions.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan deferred the indictment of ex-secretary Workers Welfare Funds Iftikhar Raheem due to absence of some co-accused in the case. NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood Mirza and others appeared before the court.

The judge instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on April 12, and adjourned hearing of the case.

