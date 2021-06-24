Court adjourns reference against ex-sec interior till July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till July 8, on reference against former interior secretary Shahid Khan pertaining to illegal plot allotment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding illegal plot allotment of National Police Foundation (NPF).

NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood appeared before the court. The court adjourned the case due to absence of defense counsel Tania Kamal till next date.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned Grand Hyatt Lease cancellation case till July 26. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding as the review petition was already pending with the top court.