Court adjourns reference against ex-sec till Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 20, on a reference against ex-secretary interior pertaining illegal allotment of plot owned by National Police Foundation (NPF).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn't file its comments against acquittal pleas of the accused and requested the court to grant more time in this regard.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference lodged by NAB against allotment of plot allocated for the families of martyred.

The accused had filed pleas challenging admissibility of reference under fresh amendments in NAB ordinance. They added that the case didn't fall under jurisdiction of accountability court after amendments.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 20.