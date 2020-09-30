UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Reference Against Gilani Til Oct 14

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Court adjourns reference against Gilani til Oct 14

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 14, on a reference pertaining to misuse of powers against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in grant of a media campaign to a private firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 14, on a reference pertaining to misuse of powers against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in grant of a media campaign to a private firm.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Gilani and other co-accused.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to the absence of defense counsel in the case.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned Grand Hayat Hotel land allotment reference till October 2. NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood and Investigation Officer Isma Chaudhry appeared before the court. However, the court adjourned hearing on the case due to pendency of a petition to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

