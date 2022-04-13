Court adjourns reference against Ishaq Dar till Apr 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday deferred the cross arguments till April 27, on acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case pertaining to graft reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioners had challenged the NAB reference under amendments in NAB ordinance.

The lawyer prayed the court to deferred the cross arguments till next date.